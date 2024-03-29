Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 9.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $524.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

