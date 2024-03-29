United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
