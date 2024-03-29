United Security Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.