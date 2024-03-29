Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 480 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.13% of Photronics worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

