T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

