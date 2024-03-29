SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 222,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,590,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

View Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.