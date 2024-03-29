Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.