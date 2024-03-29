Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.