Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 10,821,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 44,894,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

