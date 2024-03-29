Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

