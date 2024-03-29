PDS Biotechnology Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 276.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 1,272,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

