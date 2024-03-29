Orezone Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.93.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

