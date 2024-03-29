Nuformix (LON:NFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
Nuformix Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.28.
Nuformix Company Profile
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
