MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.4 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-1.980 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.76 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

