Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

