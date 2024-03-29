LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up about 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.39% of The Carlyle Group worth $57,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

