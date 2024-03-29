LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LendingTree Price Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

