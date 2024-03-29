Korro Bio’s (KRRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $13,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $12,988,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $12,741,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

