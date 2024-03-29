JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 598,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $13,737,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 224,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter.

JGRO opened at $70.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

