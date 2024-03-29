John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JHS opened at $11.18 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

