Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Target Price to C$5.40

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.70 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.55.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

