Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Target Price to C$5.40

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.70 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$4.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.55.
