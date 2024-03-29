Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Cut by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 10.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.40% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

