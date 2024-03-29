InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
InPost Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of INPOY stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. InPost has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.
InPost Company Profile
