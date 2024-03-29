Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Maxim Group

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 4.3 %

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

