Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Position Increased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 454.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.