Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

