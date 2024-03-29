Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 73,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

