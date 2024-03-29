Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

