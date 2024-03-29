Francis Financial Inc. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYF stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

