Francis Financial Inc. Invests $225,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $417.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

