First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.