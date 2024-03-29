Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

