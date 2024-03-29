Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 736 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

