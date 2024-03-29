Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

