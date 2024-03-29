Consolidated Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $247.77 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

