Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $206.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $201.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,440,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,737,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

