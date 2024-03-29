Cardano Price Reaches $0.66 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $23.59 billion and $474.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.79 or 0.05051690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00076810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,584,485,631 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

