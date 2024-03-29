Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,619,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $131.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

