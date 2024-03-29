Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $85.41. 115,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 441,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

