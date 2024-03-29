Brokers Set Expectations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

