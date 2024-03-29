Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $163,241.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Braze by 3,058.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braze by 788.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

