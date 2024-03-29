BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.40 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. BNB has a total market cap of $92.40 billion and $2.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $617.92 or 0.00881095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,536,269 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

