Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,554,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $45.67 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $599.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

