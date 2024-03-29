Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

ALT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,014 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Altimmune by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

