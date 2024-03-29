Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.08 and its 200 day moving average is $247.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

