Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in March

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 29th total of 1,907,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.9 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $42.65.
Aixtron Company Profile
