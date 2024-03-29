Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in March

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 29th total of 1,907,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.9 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $42.65.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

