2,649 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

