25,030 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after purchasing an additional 90,710 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 620,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

