WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the February 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WM Technology Trading Down 22.4 %

NASDAQ MAPSW traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 102,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

