WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

