WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 320.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

